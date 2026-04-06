‘John Doe’ in Mass. arrested for using identity of dead U.S. citizen to get SNAP benefits, feds say

BOSTON — A man listed as “John Doe,” who is in the country illegally and has lived in the Worcester area for two decades, is accused of using the identity of a dead U.S. citizen to get government benefits, the U.S. Attorney said.

Federal prosecutors believe the man’s true identity is that of a 57-year-old citizen of the Dominican Republic, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Monday.

According to court documents, John Doe has served time in state prison for criminal convictions in Massachusetts under the dead citizen’s identity, including assault and drug trafficking convictions.

The man has been charged in federal court with unlawfully obtaining Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and false representation of a Social Security number, Foley said.

John Doe was arrested on Thursday and remains detained following an initial appearance in federal court in Worcester.

According to the charging documents, John Doe has been living in Massachusetts for two decades under the identity of a U.S. citizen from Puerto Rico who died in 2006.

Prosecutors allege that John Doe, using the dead citizen’s identity, fraudulently obtained Massachusetts identification cards and a Social Security card.

In September 2012, under the dead citizen’s identity, John Doe was convicted in Worcester Superior Court of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a gun, as well as trafficking cocaine, for which he was sentenced to state prison for 8-10 years and 11-15 years in state prison, respectively.

Upon his release from prison in January 2022, John Doe allegedly used the stolen identity to apply for SNAP benefits.

Prosecutors allege that, in April 2022, John Doe spoke with an employee of the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance regarding his SNAP application. He claimed that he was the person listed on the application, that he was a U.S. citizen, and verified his purported Social Security number.

According to the charging documents, the Department of Transitional Assistance employee noted in the file: “Death match ??? – reviewing with suoervisor [sic],” apparently indicating that the Social Security number that John Doe provided corresponded to a dead person.

The Department of Transitional Assistance ultimately approved the application, and John Doe proceeded to collect SNAP benefits, prosecutors allege.

In total, from April 2022 through February 2026, John Doe allegedly applied for and obtained approximately $12,623 in SNAP benefits under the stolen identity of a dead citizen, Foley said.

For the charge of unlawfully obtaining SNAP benefits, he faces up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

For the charge of misrepresenting a Social Security number, he faces up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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