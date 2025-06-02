Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl returns to City Hall Plaza this week

BOSTON — The nation’s largest all-you-can-eat ice cream festival is back in Boston.

Get your tickets now for the Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl. Indulge in unlimited frozen treats while supporting Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission — it’s the sweetest way to make a difference.

Scooper Bowl begins on June 3 and will run through Thursday, June 5, going from 12 to 8 PM.

This three-day, family-friendly event features a delicious lineup of frozen delights from your favorite local and national brands. With more than 900 gallons of ice cream served each year, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl helps support Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission, and all the proceeds will go to support adult and pediatric cancer care and research.

Tickets can be purchased for $15 online here or $20 at the door.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

