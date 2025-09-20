‘Jimmy Fund Day’ at Fenway Park welcomes patients from Dana-Farber for day of fun

BOSTON — Smiling faces packed Fenway Park this afternoon, but it wasn’t to see the Sox.

Fenway Park hosted ‘Jimmy Fund Day’ this weekend, welcoming patients from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for a day of fun and activities.

Patients had the opportunity to practice batting at the batting cages, run the bases, meet team mascots Wally and Tessie, and interact with Boston 25’s Rachel Keller during the event!

Participants were also able to view three of the Red Sox’s World Series championship trophies and raffle for Sox tickets!

Boston 25 is also proud to sponsor the Jimmy Fund Walk, which raises funds to support cancer research.

This year’s walk is scheduled to step off on October 5th, and the Boston 25 team hopes to see participants there.

