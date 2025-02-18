JFK Presidential Library and Museum in Boston ‘closed until further notice’

BOSTON — The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston has been closed “until further notice,” according to the museum’s website.

Boston 25 has reached out to the museum for comment on the closure.

JFK Presidential Library and Museum closed (JFK Library Foundation Facebook)

“The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum is temporarily closed until further notice,” the JFK Library Foundation said in a Facebook post shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

