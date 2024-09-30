JetBlue plane struck at gate at Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON — A JetBlue plane is being inspected after being struck at Boston’s Logan Airport on Monday morning.

Flight 1585 was readying to fly from Boston to Pittsburgh when a piece of pushback equipment struck the plane, a JetBlue spokesperson said in a statement.

Maintenance crews removed the aircraft from service and are evaluating the damage.

JetBlue said the flight would operate on another aircraft.

There were no reported injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group