Jetblue flight to Boston diverted to Orlando after disturbance on board

BOSTON — A Jetblue flight to Boston was diverted to Orlando on Thursday night after a disturbance on board, officials said.

Flight 170 took off from Fort Lauderdale just before 10 p.m. and did not arrive until 4:30 a.m. after it was diverted to Orlando after a disturbance occurred on board.

Passengers on the flight say it was scary to watch what unfolded from their seats.

A passenger says one of the passengers involved in the disturbance was yelling and may have hit another passenger on the plane.

“Last thing we saw was they put her on the side of the bathroom and he tried to punch the door and get her out of the bathroom,” the passenger said.

Jetblue confirmed the customers were deplaned with the assistance of law enforcement, and the flight continued to Boston with a delay.

It is not clear if anyone will face criminal charges or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

