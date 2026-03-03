JetBlue announces ‘spring ahead’ sale with new routes out of Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON — Are you planning a spring break getaway? JetBlue on Tuesday announced a new sale that features new routes out of Boston’s Logan International Airport.

The airline’s “spring ahead” sale kicked off Tuesday and will be ongoing through Thursday, March 5.

The sale prices are for one-way flights and are for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during a window from April 14 through June 10. Blackout dates run from May 21-26.

Travelers departing Boston can enjoy deals on an array of warm-weather destinations and new flights to Europe.

Below are a few routes from Boston:

Jacksonville (JAX) from $89

Nashville (BNA) from $94

Aruba (AUA) from $144

New: Barcelona (BCN) from $249

New: Milan (MXP) from $329

London Gatwick & Heathrow from $229

Madrid (MAD) from $249

