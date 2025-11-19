JetBlue adding new nonstop flights from Boston to popular European destinations

BOSTON — JetBlue is expanding its transatlantic network with two exciting new routes connecting Boston to popular European cities.

The airline announced on Wednesday plans to begin new daily summer seasonal service from Logan International Airport to Milan, Italy, and Barcelona, Spain.

Flights for Boston travelers to Spain’s Josep Tarradellas Barcelona–El Prat Airport begin April 16, 2026, while flights to Milan’s Malpensa Airport start May 11, 2026.

JetBlue says travelers can look forward to competitive introductory fares and convenient booking options, noting the expansion underscores its commitment to offering more international choices at great value.

“As we expand our New England footprint with new service from Boston to Barcelona and Milan, we’re bringing more travelers the elevated service that has redefined transatlantic air travel, including our award-winning Mint premium experience,” Joanna Geraghty, chief executive officer of JetBlue, said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News. “Customers flying to Europe with JetBlue enjoy the kind of thoughtful design, privacy, and hospitality they simply won’t find with legacy carriers, and we’re proud to continue delivering incredible value and style on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Come summer 2026, JetBlue will serve a total of nine European airports from Boston.

