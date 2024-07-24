JetBlue announces expansion plan for airports in Boston and NH, including $49 one-way fares

BOSTON — JetBlue has plans for a major expansion in New England that includes $49 one-way fares for a limited time only.

On Wednesday, airline officials announced more flying at Boston Logan International Airport and other New England airports as well as launch service for the first time from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, New Hampshire. The company will also be adding 20% more seats in the region by wintertime.

Boston fliers can expect more JetBlue flights to vacation spots, including Aruba, Barbados, Cancún, Grand Cayman, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Liberia, Miami, Montego Bay, Nassau, Orlando, West Palm Beach, Punta Cana, Providenciales, Sarasota, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Tampa among others.

JetBlue flights from Manchester are set to launch in January with service to Florida including year-round daily flights to Orlando, and winter seasonal service to Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers. For a limited time, the airline is offering special $49 one-way fares for the new routes, available here.

With the new service in Manchester, the airline will average 18 new daily departures from New England this winter, with six new routes between New England and Florida.

“We are incredibly proud of our strong roots in Boston and New England, a place that has always embraced our vision for low fares and superior travel experiences,” said Marty St. George, president of JetBlue. “Our commitment to Boston and our loyal customers across New England is unwavering as we continue to innovate and enhance our product. With each new development, each new route, we aim to deliver even greater comfort and convenience, ensuring that our customers’ choice is easy, and they always receive the best that JetBlue has to offer.”

The airline is also adding new, New England routes, including:

To/From: City: Frequency: Begins: Presque Isle, ME (PQI) Boston (BOS) 1x daily, year-round 9/5/2024 Providence, RI (PVD) Fort Myers (RSW) 1x daily, winter seasonal 10/27/2024 Providence, RI (PVD) Tampa (TPA) 1x daily, winter seasonal 10/27/2024 Providence, RI (PVD) San Juan, PR (SJU) 1x daily, year-round 10/28/2024 Portland, ME (PWM) Orlando (MCO) 3x weekly, winter seasonal 10/28/2024 Manchester, NH (MHT) Orlando (MCO) 1x daily, year-round 1/23/2025 Manchester, NH (MHT) Fort Myers (RSW) 3x weekly, winter seasonal 1/23/2025 Manchester, NH (MHT) Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 4x weekly, winter seasonal 1/24/2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

