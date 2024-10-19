Jet Blue hosts its ‘Fly Like a Girl’ day for kids in Boston

BOSTON — On Saturday, JetBlue hosted their 10th annual signature ‘Fly Like a Girl’ day for children in Boston.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and over 100 children ages 8-14 got the opportunity to learn about aviation and careers within the industry firsthand from JetBlue’s female crewmembers and staff.

Attendees got the chance to explore various aircrafts while also visiting education stations, learning about topics such as:

· Above the Wing - An interactive experience on an aircraft with crewmembers from JetBlue’s Flight Operations and Inflight teams.

· Below the Wing - Exploration of the exterior and inner workings of our aircraft with crewmembers from the airline’s Technical Operations group.

· Behind the Scenes - Opportunities to learn about what it takes to create the JetBlue experience from check-in to onboard food, beverage and entertainment offerings.

Many of JetBlue’s female executives and leaders were at the event, including Ursula Hurley, president of the JetBlue Foundation and Icema Gibbs, JetBlue’s vice president of CSR & DEI; Mia Healy-Waldron, Deputy Director of Aviation Customer Support at Massport.

