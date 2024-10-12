I.V. fluid shortage causes Mass General Brigham to suspend non-emergent elective procedures

BOSTON — Due to the ongoing I.V. fluid shortage from the effects of Hurricane Helene, Mass General Brigham Hospital will suspend non-emergent, elective procedures from Sunday, October 13, through at least Wednesday, October 16.

Boston 25 has previously covered the I.V. fluid shortage. The company that manufactures 60% of the country’s I.V. fluid, Baxter, is located in North Carolina and was seriously affected by flooding from Hurricane Helene, causing the company to close.

Mass General was receiving 40% of its normal supply of I.V. fluid, causing the hospital to create measures to ensure the preservation of the fluid.

Boston 25 reached out to a spokesperson of the hospital, saying, “While we strive to minimize any impact on patients, these measures will ensure we are able to care for those in immediate need. Due to the unpredictable nature of this situation, we do not know when our supply of IV fluids will improve but we are closely monitoring and will continuously evaluate to ensure we can return to normal operations as soon as possible. We are contacting affected patients and will work to reschedule them as soon as we are able.”

Baxter currently is unable to pinpoint when it will be up and running, but will be providing periodic updates to the nation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

