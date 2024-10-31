“It’s overwhelming”: Voters anxious, frustrated ahead of Tuesday’s election

BOSTON — If you find yourself feeling uneasy ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election, you’re not alone.

A new Associated Press-NORC poll released Thursday finds more than two-thirds of Americans feel either frustrated or anxious about next week’s outcome.

“It’s overwhelming,” Massachusetts voter Nigel Smith told Boston 25 News. “You’re sort of overwhelmed by the swing states, you’ve lost control of your social media… I feel bad for people in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, or Michigan who are just nonstop overwhelmed by this.”

While the poll found 75% of American voters are interested in the election, only 36% said they were excited for Tuesday. Nearly 70% reported negative feelings of frustration.

Democrats were more likely to be anxious than Republicans, the poll found. Conversely, Republicans were more likely to report feeling excited than Democrats.

“Very, very anxious,” Kristi Wivagg told Boston 25 News, adding she voted early. “I think our democracy depends on [the outcome].”

For those with similar feelings, experts say there are a several ways to help ease your mind and protect your mental health.

Exercise. It can be as simple as going for a walk in your neighborhood. Physical activity can help boost your mood and reduce your stress. Practicing meditation can also help you clear mind.

Control the controllables. You don't have to participate in political conversations. Set boundaries with friends and families, give yourself a break from social media, and limit how much you watch cable news.

Seek out the things you like. Making time for projects, hobbies, or people you enjoy can lift your spirits and contribute to higher optimism.

Get quality sleep. A good night's rest can improve a lot of things, including your outlook and energy the following day. Make sure you're practicing good sleeping habits.

In five more days, the election will be over. What happens after that? Time will tell.

“I’m looking forward to it being over,” Lise Joseph told Boston 25 News. “I’m sick of the ads. I’m sick of the tension and the yard signs.”

