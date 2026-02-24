‘It’s hard for customers’: National Grid, Scituate working hard to restore power to town in the dark

SCITUATE, MASS. — Hundreds of National Grid crews descended on the South Shore and focused in on Scituate, one of the hardest hit communities from Monday’s storm that brought widespread power outages.

As of Tuesday night, the town claimed roughly 50% of the town was without power.

National Grid in a press conference in Scituate Tuesday afternoon said they were working to restore power for 16,000 customers, with 8,000 coming from Scituate.

They claimed roughly 370 National Grid crews were working across the South Shore and South Coast of Massachusetts.

“We’ll continue to be here until all customers are restored,” said CPP of for New England Electric at National Grid Chris Laird.

“Today’s weather has been a good break for us, and we’re out doing damage assessment.”

National Grid deployed their mobile emergency operation center in Scituate Harbor to streamline their efforts.

He continued, “All of the team here at National Grid are working long hours. We’re doing that because we know it’s hard for customers to be without power.”

Boston 25 crews spotted dozens of workers and National Grid crews restoring power on Scituate streets.

Laird advised residents to give them space and don’t go near downed trees or branches near power lines.

Scituate’s town manager Jim Boudreau has been monitoring Scituate streets, calling in town workers to clean up areas in need.

He spoke to Boston 25 on Oceanside Drive Tuesday where debris from the beach was still scattered across the street.

“This is material coming off the beach from the power of the ocean,” he said while pointing to the debris.

The town reported four people were transported to a hospital Monday for carbon monoxide. Boudreau said this stemmed from a generator running in a garage.

He added, “Make sure [generators] are not in the house, make sure you check on them, and make sure you have those detectors in the house in case something does go wrong.”

He told Boston 25 he hopes the vast majority of the town’s power is restored by Wednesday morning.

People like Jane Tenaglia, owner of Scituate Pharmacy, have been in the dark since Monday.

“It makes it very difficult for people to get the medicine they need,” she said.

Tenaglia was still manning her shop Tuesday despite the power loss to provide for her customers.

She addressed her customers, “Just call me and I’ll give you whatever you need to get you through.”

National Grid advised their customers without power to still report their outages so they can ensure restoration as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

