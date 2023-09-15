‘It’s gonna be a mess’: Marshfield bracing for Hurricane Lee

MARSHFIELD, Mass — High winds, and even high surf in the Brant Rock section of Marshfield.

A perfect day for an ice cream, at least that’s the hope at Rocky Roads on Ocean Street.

“‘We gotta sell some ice cream before the power goes out,” says owner Shannon Drosopoulos.

Hurricane Lee is set to bring high winds to the South Shore and Marshfield is under a high surf advisory through Saturday and a coastal flood advisory through Sunday.

The storm is bad timing for the ice cream shop. They just extended their season by opening weekends through September.

“I’m hoping to be open unless the tide comes in. I’ve got some kids that work for me and I’m like, I hope. As long as it’s safe, I’m gonna stay open,” says owner Shannon Drosopoulos.

Inside Brant Rock Market it was business as usual as town crews were out clearing drains.

The new seawall on Brant Rock Beach is getting its first major test.

It’s four feet higher than the old one.

“‘When this is happening, it gets flooded down there. Yeah. It may even be below sea level in the esplanade of Brant Rock,” says resident, Justin Page.

“ It’s gonna be a mess,“ says Deb Nease, a resident of Marshfield. “‘There’s gonna be a lot of water running down these streets.””

Nease says her property sits on a small hill, but she’s not taking any chances.

”We’re just making sure there’s nothing out that could blow into someone’s yard; destroy somebody’s windows or whatever. I think people down here are pretty savvy. I mean they know what they have to do in order to take care of their homes and make sure things are okay,” Nease says.

