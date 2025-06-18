‘It’s getting hotter’: Bill aims to implement strategies to protect outdoor workers in high temps

BOSTON — We are gearing up for some hot temperatures this week. While some of us enjoy the shade, many are working outdoors, and resources could be limited. A bill wants to make sure those workers are protected.

“Folks can’t do their jobs if they’re in the hospital with heat stroke,” Rep. Aaron Saunders tells Boston 25 News.

The bill calls for the Department of Labor to adopt strategies that can prevent heat exhaustion or heat-related injuries for workers who are outdoors, most of which Sen. Rebecca Rausch says could be overlooked. “It’s getting hotter and it’s getting more dangerous for outdoor workers, and we don’t have any at the moment state or federal OSHA standards for protecting our outdoor workers from heat illness,” said Sen. Rausch.

Here’s what the bill is asking for:

Access to water free of charge

Shade when temperatures exceed 80 degrees

Cool down intervals to prevent overheating

Emergency response training if workers exhibit heat-related illness

Lack of ventilation and air conditioning were among the testimonies presented by workers during a hearing at the statehouse on Wednesday. Rep. Saunders says this bill also sheds light on workforce education.

“For the most part our employers, our public employees, really do want what’s in the best interest of the health of folks of the commonwealth but sometimes it’s about our education and what this bill will do is make sure that everyone is aware of these warning signs and put those safe guards in place,” said Rep. Saunders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

