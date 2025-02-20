‘It’s a game changer’: Local scientist’s cancer research working to find easier way to save lives

BOSTON — About 1,700 people die every day from cancer in the United States. Now, a local scientist is using artificial intelligence to find new uses for existing drugs to hopefully save both lives and money.

Laura Kleiman was working as a scientific researcher at Dana Farber Cancer Institute when her mom was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

“As we were looking for treatment options for her, we learned about opportunities for other treatments that could potentially help her,” said Kleiman, Founder and CEO of Reboot RX. “But we didn’t yet have enough data to know whether they would be safe and effective for treating her type of cancer.”

After her mother lost her fight, Kleiman left Dana Farber and founded Reboot RX, a nonprofit tech startup that uses AI to search for effective and affordable treatment options for cancer patients. Through her research, Kleiman discovered the opportunity to repurpose generic drugs — which cost about 85% less than branded drug s— that were FDA approved and already on the market.

“But there was no nobody pushing these types of drugs forward because they fall outside of the typical drug development system,” said Kleiman. “And it’s not in the business model of pharmaceutical companies to develop low-cost drugs and therefore they just stay sitting on the shelf. And patients like my mom weren’t able to benefit from them.”

Treatment costs can be just as devastating as the disease. Kleiman says about 40% of cancer patients exhaust their life savings within two years of a cancer diagnosis.

“That’s why we’re so excited about the use of generic drugs that are so much cheaper hundreds or a few thousands per year,” said Kleiman. “And our prostate cancer drug, for example, being as little as $50 a year treatment compared to $100,000 a year. Yes, it’s a game changer.”

The use of AI is not only saving money — but also time. Kleiman and her team use the technology to quickly scrub through decades of data on thousands of studies in a matter of weeks — that would normally take years to read — to find the drugs that hold the most promise.

“Unless you look at patients face to face every day, you forget how important it is to drive lab-based research to patients as quickly as possible,” said Dr. David Frank, the Chief of Hematology at the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University School of Medicine. “And this approach definitely has that potential.”

Dr. David Frank has been an oncologist for 30 years and also worked at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute while Kleiman was starting her research. He says new developments like this always come with some skepticism — and that’s why clear communication is key to recognizing Reboot RX’s research.

“I’m contacted by community oncologists all over the country, all over the world constantly,” said Dr. Frank. “And I think if you can convey information that is driven by good data that this treatment may be effective for your patient, people will absolutely try it.”

The other challenge is funding. Right now Boston philanthropy firm The DRK Foundation is backing Reboot RX’s work.

“So, where there may not be a large profit to be made, the fact that it can have a big beneficial impact on patients — it’s the driving motivator,” said Dr. Frank.

“My team and I do this work to provide hope to cancer patients and their loved ones there are other solutions, that there are other opportunities that can help them live longer and better lives,” said Kleiman.

Kleiman says later this year, Reboot RX is bringing its first repurposed drug into the standard of care for a prostate cancer patient. She says the generic drug could slow progression and either delay or avoid surgery and radiation altogether.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group