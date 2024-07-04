‘It’s fantastic’: Crowds flock to the Esplanade early to see Fourth of July concert, fireworks

BOSTON — From the front of the line, people of all ages dashed through the Esplanade to the Hatch Shell in Boston on the Fourth of July.

Jennifer Ravgiala of Lawrence said she went to be part of the annual holiday festivities in Boston.

And when she mentioned the word hot, she wasn’t talking about warm temperatures on this summer holiday.

“I love it. It’s a tradition, and she gets to be part of my tradition now, and seeing all the hot military men in their uniform and seeing Lockhart shake his butt,” said Ravgiala.

Reisa Volkert from Boxborough was first in line.

When asked how she got there, she didn’t share many details.

“Yesterday in the morning…. early, we can’t give away all the secrets,” said Volkert.

She said she’s been coming to the event since 1976 and has made dozens of friends along the way.

“Somebody in our group is a chef, he’ll prepare a big meal and bring it, we have somebody who does coffee runs and donuts, everybody has like a task,” said Volkert.

Marcia Hoelting Kern and her kids are a part of that group. She said she came all the way from Texas to celebrate her 50th birthday and the 50th anniversary of the fireworks spectacular.

“I’ve been planning this for probably 10 years,” said Hoelting Kern. “It’s fantastic, everything I hoped for. What a community here of sympaticos and everybody interested in the same thing.”

Keith Lockhart said this is his 29th year as conductor of America’s Orchestra and he’s thrilled to be back.

“My favorite part is the connection with the crowd, seeing all these people from all across America and actually all across the world,” said Lockhart.

