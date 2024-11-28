‘It’s embarrassing’: Boston parents call out ‘constant’ drug dealing, riff raff in U.S. oldest park

Boston — Parents who have been complaining about drug dealing and other criminal activity on Boston Common say they’re still waiting for things to get better.

An increase in police foot patrols in America’s oldest park and Downtown Crossing is part of a recent intentional deployment of officers.

The Boston Police Department is using 311 and 911 reports to redeploy officers to trouble spots and telling officers to file 311 reports themselves to help bring attention to quality-of-life issues.

Several mothers who take their children to nearby schools told Boston 25 News that they feel police are doing what they can to confront violent drug dealers and other concerning activity.

They believe more resources and a fundamental change in city and state policy are necessary to confront the scope of the problem.

“It’s embarrassing to the city of Boston to see what is happening across the street from my son’s school,” said Claudia, who didn’t want her last name published. “The drug deals are constant, and that’s terrifying because there’s little kids.

Claudia, whose 2-year-old son attends preschool nearby, started a Facebook group called “Neighbors for Safe Parks” to unite parents and other neighbors.

“I’ve been spat on,” she said. “I have honked at people across the street from our school because they’re drug dealing at 8 in the morning.”

Other parents said they too have been violated and are beyond the point of fed up.

“My family and I were spit on by a homeless individual,” said Alexandra Aceto. “He approached us and spit on us, successfully spitting on my husband just missing my toddler.”

Families who have been complaining to the City of Boston credited City Councilor Ed Flynn for listening and regularly confronting the issues at the city level.

“We have major serious problems. To downplay these incidents or what is taking place, we’re doing a disservice to the residents of Boston,” said Councilor Flynn.

Flynn backed up residents who said the issues have not improved despite recent claims from some city leaders.

“There haven’t been improvements. Residents are angry and upset,” added Flynn.

Flynn hosted a hearing on Tuesday to address the on-going quality of life and public safety complaints.

He’s doubling down on his proposed tolerance policy.

That policy would send criminal offenders off to state prison opposed to the revolving door he says sends criminals right back onto the Common to commit more crimes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

