‘It’s a dream come true’: Mass. native reflects on winning silver medal for U.S. Curling

DEDHAM, Mass. — Team USA won the silver medal in mixed doubles curling at the Winter Olympics. It was the first time an American team has ever earned a medal in that event. Mixed doubles features teams of just two people, a man and a woman. One the players from Team Korey and Cory, is from Massachusetts.

“It’s nice to put the U.S. on the map when it comes to mixed doubles curling,” Korey Dropkin said. “I worked my butt off. Both Cory and I did. At the end of the day there is a shot or two I’d like back but also at the end of the day, we’re so proud to bring this guy home. Pretty large accomplishments for us, our families, our community and country.”

Dropkin went to Southborough High School and learned how to play the sport at Broomstones Curling Club in Wayland. He went to college in Duluth, Minnesota. He stayed to focus on curling ever since. Northern Minnesota is known for some of our country’s best curlers.

Dropkin went through heartbreak before earning the silver in February. He led two teams to the finals of the U.S. Curling Trials in 2018 and 2022. The winner of that tournament earns the title of Team USA at the Winter Olympics. Twice, he was just one win away from earning a trip to curling’s largest stage. But Dropkin’s teams came up just short each time.

“There was a lot of heartbreak and a lot of low moments mentality I had to break through stand up and move forward and use those moments of struggle as fuel for the fire,” Dropkin said.

Dropkin said winning silver was rewarding. It was proof that his hard work over the past several years paid off.

While he was grateful to finish second, he said there were some shots on the ice he’d like to have back. He’s adding the misses to his list as motivation to get back to the Olympics in 2030.

“It’s a dream come true. We’re going to try and make another run here in the next four years,” he said.

While Minnesota has been home since college, Dropkin is still a big Boston sports fan. He said he was wearing his Patriots jersey in the Olympic Village on the night of the Super Bowl.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group