‘It’s crazy every day’: Karen Read trial brings boost to Dedham businesses

DEDHAM, Mass. — The sensational murder trial of Karen Read is bringing big crowds to Dedham, and many businesses have been seeing a boost.

Hundreds have descended near Dedham Square for this week’s verdict watch following nine weeks of testimony.

The buzz is expected to continue after no verdict was reached on Thursday.

A mass of Karen Read supporters vowed to return in full force on Friday, and businesses are welcoming the new customers with open arms.

“This week of deliberations has been nuts,” said George Panagopoulos, owner of Dedham House of Pizza. “There’s been lines outside the door. They’ve been ordering large catering orders for the supporters and the police.”

Panagopoulos told Boston 25 News he’s seeing about 50 or 60 more customers than he usually sees during lunch.

He estimates that it’s bringing a 10 percent increase to his lunch crowd profits.

“We’re hoping we created some awareness in the local neighboring communities, that people came and enjoyed our food,” said Panagopoulos.

He’s not the only one seeing a noticeable bump in customers coming in through the day.

“For the trial, Dedham Square never got that many people before. It’s busy,” said Elias Saade, owner of La Luce Pastry Shop. “It’s crazy every day. People are coming from all over the place.”

Business owners are once again bracing for a steady stream of customers from near and far on Friday.

“For us, it’s good for business. I’m a big fan of it,” said George Katsiaunis, owner of Café Fresh Bagel. “The added business is great, but I’m ready for a little break.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group