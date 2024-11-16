“It’s awesome!”: Bars, boxing fans soak in Tyson vs Paul spectacle

MEDFORD, Mass. — Generations of boxing fans clamored into bars across greater Boston to watch the former heavyweight champion square off against YouTube sensation Jake Paul in the ring.

The Great American Beer Hall in Medford was just one bar holding a viewing party for the Netflix fight in Dallas.

“It’s awesome,” said Brian Zarthar, co-owner of the bar. “This has been the #1 event where people have called for to actually come in.”

Zarthar told Boston 25 Friday night they had given out 162 tickets to watch the fight, and are expecting 400-500 customers through their doors.

He’s anticipating a 30% spike in sales because of the fight.

Generations of boxing fans got to their seats early Friday before the event.

“I grew up watching Tyson,” said Jake Luongo of Stoneham.

Another customer, Sean Sullivan, added, “We’re here for a Tyson party.”

Sullivan owns his own boxing gym and promotes fights across New England.

He was rooting for Tyson Friday, but admitted Paul was raising the bar for the industry.

“I do hope [Paul] gets destroyed tonight,” Sullivan added. “But, it’s a good thing for the sport.”

The Great American Beer Hall opened in August and hopes this is the first of many high-end sporting events that can draw massive crowds.

Zarthar finished, “There are so many demographics that love boxing and love the sport in general. They’re going to come into a bar or our bar and just watch this great event.

