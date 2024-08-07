‘It was pretty scary’: Several Haverhill residents rush out of their home after early morning fire

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Fire crews in Haverhill rushed to a multi-family home on Main Street early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out and forced several residents outside.

“We all got up and saw the big orange flames so we got everyone out of the house,” said David McCormick, who lives next door to the multi-family home that caught fire.

David McCormick says around five in the morning, he jumped into action, making sure his neighbors were awake.

“It was really quick,” said Valerie Buckley, who lived on the second floor of the building that caught fire. “They (first-floor residents) saw a little flame in one of the bedrooms and then the next thing you know, it became big. And it was in the wall.”

Valerie Buckley was getting ready for work when McCormick banged on the door.

“I didn’t have a jacket or anything, I just left,” said Buckley.

The people living in both these homes rushed out as firefighters arrived.

“Firefighters were here like that,” said McCormick. “They were just bam, here, took it right down took it right out, and basically saved our house thank god. Unfortunately, my neighbors weren’t so lucky.”

Haverhill fire says firefighters worked quickly to contain the flames to stop them from spreading.

“In densely populated neighborhoods like this, a lot of the structures are real close and present an exposure hazard,” said Haverhill Deputy Fire Chief Greg Roberts.

Only the siding melted on the building next door—but the damage was done the two-family home. Residents are thankful it was only material losses in this early morning fire.

“It was pretty intense it was pretty scary but at least everybody got out and we’re all ok,” said Lisa McCormick, who lives next door.

The Red Cross came to help out the families forced out of their home. Local and state authorities are investigating what started the flames.

