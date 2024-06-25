‘It was insane’: Raging blaze tears through historic restaurant under construction in Boston

BOSTON — A historic Boston restaurant that had been undergoing renovations went up in flames late Monday night, prompting a massive emergency response.

The four-alarm blaze tore through the former Jacob Wirth Restaurant on Stuart Street, according to officials and video from the scene.

Crews responding to the decades-old German beer hall found heavy fire on all three floors of the buildings, Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said.

A video shared by a guest at the Moxy Hotel showed bright orange flames and black smoke shooting from the roof of the building.

“The whole top floor was on fire and they were putting it out but they couldn’t,” Khaled Younes told Boston 25. “Nobody was approaching the building really they were trying to spray it from afar and they had water going from the bottom to the top. It was insane.”

Firefighters were forced to retreat out of the building, where they used an adjacent parking garage to attack the raging flames, filling windows with water. They worked through the night chasing hot spots.

“This is really unfortunate. I really hope they can rebuild it,” Younes added.

Burke noted that people in a neighboring 30-floor building were evacuated due to smoke but then allowed back inside.

There were no reported injuries in the fire but 31-37 Stuart Street suffered an estimated $3 million in damage.

“We were very fortunate that there were no people inside the one that was under construction but being under construction there were holes in the floors we had to get the firefighters out there was too much of a danger to have them in there,” Burke said.

Jacob Wirth was built in 1844 and declared a historic landmark in 1975, The Boston Globe reported. It was open for nearly 150 years before another fire forced the restaurant to close in 2018.

The restaurant had been vacant and undergoing renovations under new ownership. Boston 25 reached out to the owner of the building for a comment on what their plans are next.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Traffic advisory: Due to a fire at 37 Stuart St., Boston, both sides of Stuart St. will be shut down between Washington and Tremont Streets. This will impact the morning commute and access to Tufts Hospital. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 25, 2024

Heavy fire on ok 3 floors of a building under construction at 31-37 Stuart st. This is now a 4 alarm fire all companies working pic.twitter.com/iB9HqzracE — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 25, 2024

All members have been ordered out of the building . pic.twitter.com/rtqNnOlPAA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 25, 2024

Companies are attacking the fire from all directions , using the adjacent parking garage to battle the 4 alarm fire. Multiple deck guns and ladder pipes continue to pour water on the fire from above and below. pic.twitter.com/T8siw1bDmU — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 25, 2024

Commissioner Burke in command as companies continue and aggressive attack on the fire, filling all the windows with water. pic.twitter.com/fh59KB7bJJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 25, 2024

This is a view from the rear of the building as the heavy fire is knocked down companies continue to chase hot spots. pic.twitter.com/4ZqAl89Oy1 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 25, 2024

Commissioner Burke briefs the media on the 4 alarm fire at 31-37 Stuart st. The 1st arriving companies & command staff did a great job to quickly attack the fire and get additional resources to the fire. There were no injuries to report, damages estimated at 3 million dollars pic.twitter.com/tcnqx7qWkB — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 25, 2024

Detail companies will remain all night to monitor hot spots . pic.twitter.com/anEWVxdgiB — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 25, 2024

Thank you to A-10 ⁦@BostonSparks⁩ who volunteered their time to support us last night in the rain for hours at the 4 alarm fire on Stuart st. pic.twitter.com/n8GX7iKonO — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 25, 2024

