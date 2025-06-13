BOSTON — Wild video captures a plane malfunction which forced a Sun Country Airlines flight departing from Logan Airport to reroute back.

Issue with plane forces flight back to Boston’s Logan Airport, FAA says

According to a spokesperson for the FAA, around 12:35 PM, the crew of Sun Country Airlines, Flight 252, reported a pressurization issue with their plane.

The flight, departing from Boston’s Logan Airport to Minneapolis’ St. Paul International Airport, was rerouted safely back to Boston.

A spokesperson for Sun Country Airlines said that once landed, maintenance met the plane and resolved the issue.

The flight is still scheduled to make its way to Minneapolis.

The FAA will continue to investigate the issue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

