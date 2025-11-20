Is your car road ready? Steps to take before Thanksgiving travel

Nearly half of all cars on the road are overdue for critical maintenance, according to Carfax, posing potential risks to safety and finances.

Millions of drivers are behind on essential maintenance tasks such as brakes, rotors, drivetrain, and tire rotations, which could make many vehicles unsafe for travel this Thanksgiving.

“You want to make sure your car is upkept because you want others to do the same as well,” said Em Nguyen from Carfax. “And of course that contributes to the safety of your vehicle, the safety of you, the driver, the passengers and everyone else on the road as well.”

Boston 25 consumer advisor Clark Howard, emphasized the importance of timely vehicle maintenance, stating, “Do you want to break down on the side of the road on a road trip, ruin that time with family and friends? No, you wanna fix it before you go on a trip.”

Neglecting maintenance not only risks breakdowns but can lead to more expensive repairs in the future. Clark Howard advises checking tire pressure and battery condition before trips to ensure road readiness. When searching for a reliable mechanic, Howard recommends asking for referrals, verifying Automotive Service Excellence certification, and conducting thorough research. Howard also suggests considering renting a car for long trips, noting that it might be cheaper than driving your own vehicle, depending on the number of miles driven.

As Thanksgiving approaches, ensuring your vehicle is properly maintained can prevent travel disruptions and safeguard your safety on the road.

Drivers can prepare themselves by taking these steps:

Slow Down: Speed is a significant key factor in car accidents.

Speed is a significant key factor in car accidents. Check Your Tire Pressure: Sudden temperature drops make tires lose air quickly.

Sudden temperature drops make tires lose air quickly. Use Winter Tires: Cold weather can harden the rubber, hurting traction.

Cold weather can harden the rubber, hurting traction. Check Your Car’s Battery: Cold weather reduces a battery’s power, and it could fail.

Cold weather reduces a battery’s power, and it could fail. Check Your Wiper Fluid Level: Slush from the road can be kicked up onto your windshield, making it hard to see. Carry an extra gallon in cold-weather months.

Slush from the road can be kicked up onto your windshield, making it hard to see. Carry an extra gallon in cold-weather months. Check Your Wiper Blades: If the rubber has cracked or if there is debris under the blades, your wipers may leave streaks. Clear out the leaves and wipe down the blades with cleaning solution. If that doesn’t work, install new blades.

If the rubber has cracked or if there is debris under the blades, your wipers may leave streaks. Clear out the leaves and wipe down the blades with cleaning solution. If that doesn’t work, install new blades. Pack a Winter Survival Kit: Be ready if you wind up stranded. A kit should have drinking water, a blanket, an ice scraper, durable food items, road flares, a phone charger, a flashlight, and first-aid supplies. Keep this kit in the car year-round.

