Investigation underway following an officer-involved shooting in Manchester hotel

CONCORD, N.H. — The office of the New Hampshire Attorney General has announced that they are investigating an officer-involved shooting this afternoon.

According to the Attorney General’s office, the incident involved an adult male inside a hotel room on South Porter Street in Manchester.

The man has since been transported to a local hospital, and no officers have been injured.

The Attorney General’s office also says that there is no known threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

