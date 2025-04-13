Investigation underway after two people were stabbed in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mass. — Boston police are currently investigating a stabbing incident that left two people injured in Brighton.

Around 9:16 P.M., officers were dispatched to 5 Aldie Street for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a laceration. His injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening, and after officers provided first aid to the victim, he was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Some time later, officers were alerted that a second victim, from the same incident, had walked to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Officers are still investigating the incident, and no suspects have been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

