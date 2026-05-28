Investigation underway after two people stabbed in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after two people were found stabbed on Dover Street in Brockton.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area around 7:37 p.m. to reports of a male victim who had been stabbed.

Once on scene, officers located the victim, who was taken to a nearby hospital and later medflighted to a Boston hospital for further evaluation.

Additionally, another male victim was taken to a nearby hospital before they were also taken to a Boston hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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