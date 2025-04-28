Child suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by school bus in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a child was struck by a school bus in Boston on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian crash involving a school bus at 107 Washington Street in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood around 2:45 p.m. found a victim at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.

A Boston police spokesperson said the child suffered life-threatening injuries.

“I just came home...I just saw a kid on the ground and a relative member screaming,” a witness told Boston 25 News. “It’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen.”

Video from the scene showed the school bus roped off with yellow police tape, debris scattered in the street, and several police officers scouring the area for evidence.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox was also spotted at the scene.

The public is urged to avoid the area until further notice due to the large emergency response.

Police noted that the bus driver remained at the scene of the crash, however, it wasn’t immediately clear if they would face charges.

Boston police noted that firefighters, EMS crews, and homicide detectives were called in to assist with the investigation.

A source tells Boston 25 News that the bus driver was transported to BPD for questioning.

