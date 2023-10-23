Death investigation underway after person falls from building in Boston

BOSTON — Police have launched an investigation after a person fell to their death from a high-rise building in Boston’s Financial District on Monday morning, officials said.

The fatal fall happened in the area of 100 Summer Street just before 8 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim fell “an unknown number of stories,” police told Boston 25 News.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

