Investigation underway after pedestrian struck, killed in Northbridge

NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Worcester County earlier this week, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Providence Street in the Whitinsville village of Northbridge shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday found a person who had been hit by a motorist, according ot the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

The pedestrian, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead.

The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene. There was no immediate word if they would face charges.

The Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council is assisting Northbridge police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group