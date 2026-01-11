Investigation underway after pedestrian crash seriously injures one in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. — The Fairhaven Police Department is investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle, causing serious injuries.

Police say the incident occurred around 6:02 p.m. on Saturday, when first responders were dispatched to the area of Howland Road and Garrison Street to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, crews found that the crash had left an adult with serious injuries. The driver of the crash remained on scene.

Fairhaven Police are conducting an active and ongoing investigation into this crash with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and State Police Detectives attached to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

