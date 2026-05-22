Investigation underway after man shot by police in Milan, NH

MILIAN, NH — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by police in Milan, NH.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, the incident happened on Thursday night on West Milan Road.

Berlin Police officers were dispatched to the home at a resident’s request to remove an adult male from the home.

During the officers’ interaction with a male, gunshots were fired, and the adult male was injured.

He was transported to a hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention.

There is no known threat to the public at this time.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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