Investigation underway after fire rips through popular New Hampshire restaurant

WINDHAM, NH — Firefighters in New Hampshire worked through the night to extinguish a blaze at a popular restaurant.

According to Windham Fire, crews received a call around 12:58 a.m. for reports of a fire at the Windham Restaurant on Range Rd.

At the same time, employees of McDonald’s across the street also called reporting that the restaurant across the street was on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters were greeted with heavy fire in the back of the building. Crews from Salem, Derry, Londonderry, and Pelham were called in for assistance.

Additional aid was also brought in from Nashua, Hampstead, and Hudson.

The fire was mostly concentrated within the kitchen area, including the kitchen’s walk-in freezer. There was heavy fire damage to the exterior of the building.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the main portion of the building, including its newly renovated area.

Most of the building suffered smoke and light water damage.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and there are no injuries to report.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

