Boston Fleet announces Agganis Arena as home venue for 2026-27 season

BOSTON — The Boston Fleet announced Tuesday that the team will move to Boston full-time, with Agganis Arena serving as its primary home venue for the 2026-27 season.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the Boston Fleet to Agganis Arena full-time,” said Boston Fleet Director of Business Operations Laura Marie Davey. “The passion for the Fleet in the City of Boston has continued to grow since our first game at Agganis, and this move allows us to build on that momentum while creating new opportunities to connect with supporters throughout Greater Boston, the South Shore and Rhode Island.”

The Fleet’s primary home venue was previously the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell.

The team drew sellout crowds in both of its regular-season games at Agganis during the 2024-25 campaign.

Since March 2025, the Fleet have hosted six regular-season games at the venue, posting a 3-0-1-2 record while attracting four sellout crowds.

“We are deeply honored and proud to be the primary home venue of the Boston Fleet for the 2026-27 season,” said Agganis Arena Executive Director Kris Brassil. “Watching the growth of the PWHL and other women’s leagues across sports has been nothing short of incredible.

The Fleet is one of the teams competing in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), which launched in 2023.

Fans interested in attending games can place deposits for new 2026-27 Season Ticket Memberships using the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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