Investigation underway after car crashes into home in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a home in Yarmouth.
According to Yarmouth police, officers responded to a report of a car that crashed into a residence on South Shore Drive just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a 2022 Mercedes SUV had crashed through the front of the home.
The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of arrival.
A short time later, officers located the operator at a nearby residence.
No injuries were reported by the occupants of the home.
The incident remains under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
