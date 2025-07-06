Investigation underway after car crashes into home in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a home in Yarmouth.

According to Yarmouth police, officers responded to a report of a car that crashed into a residence on South Shore Drive just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 2022 Mercedes SUV had crashed through the front of the home.

The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of arrival.

A short time later, officers located the operator at a nearby residence.

No injuries were reported by the occupants of the home.

The incident remains under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

