Investigation underway after body found near North Shore beach

REVERE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a body was found near a beach on the North Shore of Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed the body was found near Revere Beach.

A source told Boston 25 News that the body was found wrapped in a sheet.

At this point, officials aren’t sure if the person’s death is suspicious.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston 25 News has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

