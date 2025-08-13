Investigation underway after body found near North Shore beach

REVERE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a body was found near a beach on the North Shore of Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.
Massachusetts State Police confirmed the body was found near Revere Beach.
A source told Boston 25 News that the body was found wrapped in a sheet.
At this point, officials aren’t sure if the person’s death is suspicious.
There were no additional details immediately available.
Boston 25 News has a crew headed to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
