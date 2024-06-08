Investigation underway after 2-year-old boy drowns in Brockton pool, DA says

BROCKTON, Mass. — Detectives are investigating the apparent drowning death of a 2-year-old boy in Brockton on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a child found in a backyard swimming pool at 111 Ardsley Circle around 9:15 a.m. rendered care to the unresponsive toddler before transporting him to Good Samaritan Hospital, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and the Brockton Police Department.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Brockton police with the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

