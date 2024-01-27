Investigation initiated after pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in East Boston

BOSTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a crash in East Boston Saturday, police say.

Officers responded to the area around Addison Street and McClellan Highway around 5:21 p.m. for a car crash, a Boston police spokesperson told Boston 25.

Responding police found a pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim was then pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

A long line of brake lights populated Route 1 after investigators shut down the highway.

East Boston Fatal Pedestrian crash

The crash is being investigated by the Boston police’s homicide and fatal reconstruction teams, police say.

The driver of the involved vehicle stayed at the scene, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

