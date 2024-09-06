Investigation into transgender boy attacked in Gloucester ‘could take several weeks,’ police say

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — An investigation into an alleged attack on a 16-year-old Gloucester teenager who claims he was “stomped and beat” for being transgender “could take several weeks,” law enforcement officials announced Friday.

Jayden Tkaczyk told Boston 25 News earlier this week that high school teens he’s known for years are responsible for the beatdown that left him with fractures and nerve damage. He said it happened on the night of Aug. 30 during a party in a wooded area known as Dogtown.

The high school junior was transported to the emergency room after police were called.

“One second, I was having fun. The next minute, I was on the ground getting my face stomped and beat,” said Tkaczyk.

Tkaczyk said he’s dealt with bullying for years for being trans. He believes that played a part in why he was targeted.

“They were saying the f slur over and over and over as they were punching me and stomping me,” he recalled.

Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley issued an updated statement Friday, days after assuring the public that there would be an impartial investigation into the alleged attack on Tkaczyk.

Transgender Teen Beating In a photo taken Sept. 4, 2024, in Gloucester, Massachusetts, transgender teenager Jayden Tkaczyk stands outside his house with his mother, Jasmine Tkaczyk. Jayden Tkaczyk alleges that he was beaten up at a party by several other high school students due his being transgender. (AP Photo/Michael Casey) (Michael Casey/AP)

“The Gloucester Police Department remains fully committed to thoroughly and methodically investigating the matter and will continue to keep the community informed,” Conley said in the statement. “Detectives have been in regular contact with the Essex County District Attorney’s Office regarding the investigation.”

Since learning of the incident, a specially trained civil rights detective has been carefully identifying potential witnesses and preparing for interviews, according to Conley.

Given that this incident involves juveniles, Conley cautioned that a “comprehensive and impartial investigation could take several weeks.”

An attorney representing Tkaczyk told Boston 25 News that this incident is undoubtedly a hate crime in his opinion.

The teen’s parents said comments justifying the attack on social media have added to their pain.

“This has always been my worst fear as a mom of a trans teen,” said Jasmine Tkaczyk. “A lot of them are proud of what they did, and it’s wrong.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212.

