From infertility to pregnancy loss, All Paths Family Building offers support and advocacy

The path to parenthood is not always straightforward. Many individuals and families face challenges including infertility, pregnancy loss, and adoption.

On Boston 25 News Now at 3, Lauren Clancy, executive director of All Paths Family Building, joined Kerry Kavanaugh to discuss resources available to people navigating those experiences.

Clancy discussed the education, support, and resources offered through All Paths Family Building for individuals and families on different family-building journeys. She also spoke about the importance of connecting people with support as they work through often difficult and emotional challenges.

The organization’s largest fundraiser, the Footsteps For Family Building Walk, is scheduled for Oct. 4. The annual event brings people together in a spirit of community, so families know they are not alone.

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