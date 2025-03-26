Improv Asylum to reopen in 6-12 months after an unexpected flooding event

NORTH END — Improv Asylum on Hanover Street in Boston’s North End is just starting to dry out after the longstanding comedy theater became flooded unexpectedly just over a week ago.

According to Owner Norm Laviolette, the flooding issues began in their bathrooms on Friday, March 15th, while shows were still happening. Staff was able to manage the situation on Friday, but the situation had worsened by Saturday, and shows were cancelled.

“By the time Monday hit, there was no stopping it,” explained Laviolette. “About a foot and a half of just fecal water.”

He said the contaminated water flowed all the way through the building, covering the theater, stage, green room, and beyond.

“Boston Water and Sewer came, and they pretty much confirmed, ‘Yeah, your drains are clogged in a way that is not from your business,’” said Laviolette. He said plumbers told him that a significant quantity of grease was backing up their drains.

According to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, a sanitary sewer overflow occurred last week in the North End during a heavy rain event, and it impacted several businesses. When crews responded, BWSC emergency crews jetted out an eighteen-inch sewer line that was clogged with grease.

BWSC said they work “closely with businesses in high volume restaurant neighborhoods like the North End to reduce the number of backups and clogs.” The agency said it has conducted multiple inspections of the sewer infrastructure in that neighborhood and have deemed it sound.

Currently, Laviolette said it will cost them over $1 million to clean, sanitize, and renovate the areas affected by the contaminated water. And that doesn’t include business revenue lost, and the wages lost by the theater’s more than 50 employees.

Laviolette is reviewing his options for pay for his losses.

To soften the blow, the Improv Asylum has temporarily moved its shows and operations to another basement space at Lil Chuck Boston on 74 Warrenton Street.

Laviolette said, “Call me a cockeyed optimist, but our plan and our expectation is to rebuild and reopen. We love this place.”

He hopes to begin demolition work next week and ultimately reopen the original Improv Asylum venue in 6-12 months.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

