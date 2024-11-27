‘Immense loss’: Community, workers, diners mourning sudden death of Mass. restaurant owner

MARLBORO, Mass. — Community members, workers, and diners are mourning the “immense loss” of a beloved Massachusetts restaurant owner.

Steve Uliss, founder and owner of Firefly’s BBQ in Marlboro, passed away suddenly, the popular eatery announced in a heartfelt post on Facebook on Monday.

Uliss is remembered by those who knew him as a talented chef, restaurateur, and entrepreneur, as well as a loving husband, father, employer, mentor, and friend to many.

“He was relentlessly innovative and resilient. As a community member, he was continuously engaged, fully committed, and constantly generous,” the restaurant’s post stated. “His vigor, humor, love, and kindness will be sorely missed by all.”

The Uliss family and the Firefly’s BBQ team expressed great appreciation for all of the outpouring of love and support that they have received.

“Steve’s presence was larger than life and he made an impact on everyone he met. Firefly’s would not be what it is today without Steve, but also without all of you,” the restaurant added in the post. “We look forward to continuing to honor Steve’s legacy through his passion and love for his customers and this community.”

Thousands of people have commented on and reacted to Firefly’s post, expressing condolences and sharing memories of Steve and times spent dining at the restaurant.

