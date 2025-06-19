‘Imagine Your Future’: School Program Encourages Dorchester Students to Dabble in Career Options

BOSTON — Students from underserved communities in Boston are stepping out of the classroom and into their potential futures through UP Academy Network’s newer program called Imagine Your Future.

It creates partnerships between its schools and high-powered businesses throughout Massachusetts to allow its 5th through 8th graders to see what it’s like to be part of the working world.

“Our organization intentionally works with schools that are most distanced from resources in Dorchester, and part of our job is to ensure our kids have access to every opportunity, so that they are prepared,” explained UP Education Network CEO Hillary Casson.

Boston 25 News tagged along with sixth graders at UP Academy Holland in Dorchester, as they visited the restaurant management software company called Toast, founded in 2012 in the Metro Boston area.

Toast is one of 15 companies that UP Academy partnered with this year for Imagine Your Future. The school then works with each business to design student-friendly activities that capture the essence of what their employees do.

“We’re just excited to see that spark of curiosity,” explained Toast’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kelly Esten.

Esten helped lead the students as they were tasked with working in teams to create a food truck business. Through this exercise, they had to think through the various aspects of starting a business, including what type of food they would serve, and how they would brand their mobile restaurant.

“We’re doing a slush rush truck. That’s what it’s called. Our theme colors are yellow and pink, the summer colors, obviously, explained Aimiliana Guevara of UP Academy Holland. “We mostly picked organic food because some kids can’t have a lot of sugar and stuff.”

Casson said this program has better prepared students when it comes time for them to select a high school to attend, since most will continue on to vocational schools.

“I just think that it’s an obligation of schools to prepare kids in this way,” explained Casson. "What I’ve seen is that kids, through these trips, especially our oldest middle school kids... they seem to feel more connected to school."

UP Academy Network plans to keep adding to the Imagine Your Future program in the years to come. That includes finding ways for eighth graders to partner with companies throughout the school year to give them a more in-depth experience.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group