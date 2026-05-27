Iconic staple of Boston’s North End expanding to Logan International Airport

BOSTON — Iconic North End bakery Mike’s Pastry is expanding into Logan International Airport.

The beloved Boston bakery, known for its authentic Italian cannoli, cookies, and confections, will start serving up treats to travelers in Terminal C later this year, Logan concessions program manager MarketPlace Development announced Wednesday.

“We’re thrilled to bring iconic North End favorite Mike’s Pastry to Boston Logan, giving visitors even more variety of Boston flavors,” Massport CEO Rich Davey said in a statement. “This addition reflects our continued commitment to elevating the passenger experience by bringing local culture to the terminals through live entertainment, classic culinary favorites, and more.”

The new Mike’s Pastry location will feature signature favorites alongside a curated selection of ready-to-go items, including filled-to-order cannoli in multiple flavors, individual cheesecake slices, and lobster tails. The menu will also feature a full espresso bar.

“Mike’s Pastry has always been about sharing a piece of Boston with everyone who walks through our doors,” Angelo Papa, owner of Mike’s Pastry, added. “Bringing that experience to Boston Logan is special for us. Whether you’re heading out or just arriving, we’re excited to give travelers an easy way to grab a true taste of the North End.”

MarketPlace Development says Mike’s Pastry will be open Monday through Sunday from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

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