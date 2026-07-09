Iconic Christmas Tree Shops signs headed to auction to benefit affordable housing on Cape Cod

SAGAMORE, Mass. — Fans of the former Christmas Tree Shops will soon have a chance to own a piece of Cape Cod history.

Two iconic 27-foot-tall red-and-white illuminated signs from the retailer’s former location at the foot of the Sagamore Bridge are set to be auctioned off to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod.

The signs were donated by the manager of a local real estate corporation and will be sold through an online auction, with all proceeds supporting the construction of affordable homes across the Cape.

The auction begins Monday, with bidding opening at $1,000 for each sign.

For decades, the towering signs served as a recognizable landmark for shoppers and travelers visiting the Cape.

Now, officials hope the nostalgic pieces will not only find a new home but also help fund a good cause.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group