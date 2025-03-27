ICE reveals where detained Tufts PhD student is being held as a judge demands answers

MEDFORD, Mass. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has revealed where the detained Tufts University PhD student is being held as a Massachusetts judge demands answers from the federal agents who took her into custody on Tuesday night.

Turkish national Rumeysa Ozturk, a resident of Somerville with a valid F-1 student status, is being held at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Basile, Louisiana, an online detainee locator system showed Wednesday evening.

After her detainment, Ozturk’s attorney asked the court to vindicate her constitutional rights, find she was unlawfully detained, and order her release. A judge granted that petition and is demanding ICE explain by Friday why Ozturk was moved out of the Bay State without 48 hours advance notice.

Video obtained by Boston 25 News shows Ozturk was detained near her off-campus apartment by ICE agents around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Once close to her, agents appear to pull out badges from around their necks as Ozturk is caught off guard and is heard screaming.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said agents detained Ozturk because she “engaged in activities in support of Hamas.”

“Rumeysa Ozturk is a Turkish national and Tufts University graduate student who was granted the privilege to be in this country on a visa. DHS and ICE investigations found Ozturk engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization that relishes the killing of Americans,” the statement read. “A visa is a privilege, not a right. Glorifying and supporting terrorists who kill Americans is grounds for visa issuance to be terminated. This is commonsense security.”

People who know Ozturk believe she was targeted for participating in pro-Palestine rallies on the campus of Tufts in 2024. She also wrote an op-ed demanding that Tufts acknowledge the Palestinian genocide and divest from companies with ties to Israel.

Tufts University confirms she is a PhD student in the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

They’re asking that the US District Court assume jurisdiction over this matter and order that Ozturk not be transferred outside the District of Massachusetts, and declare that the detention violates the due process clause of the 5th Amendment.

They want top officials with the Department of Homeland Security to show cause why the petition should no be granted within three days.

Tufts University said they were told the student’s visa has been terminated but they are trying to confirm if that is true. They also said in a letter to the community that they had no prior knowledge of this incident and did not share any information with ICE before the event.

Tuft’s President Sunil Kumar announced a hotline to protect immigrants from ICE.

“We realize that tonight’s news will be distressing to some members of our community, particularly the members of our international community. We will continue to provide information, support, and resources in the days ahead as more details become available to us,” Kumar explained. “While we await further information, we want to remind the members of our community that the university has an established protocol for responding to government agents who arrive on campus (or off-campus) for an unannounced site visit. To activate that protocol, it is best to call the Tufts University Police Department at 617-627-3030 and inform the dispatcher, who will notify the appropriate university officials.”

Students rallied on behalf of Ozturk Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Powder House Square Park.

They said neighbors reported seeing unmarked cars surveilling the location for two days before grabbing Ozturk on the street.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s Office is investigating, calling Ozturk’s detention “disturbing.”

Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne also expressed her concern about Ozturk’s detention.

“I am deeply concerned to see a student with legal status detained for what appears to be the exercise of free speech,” Ballantyne said.

In the last week, ICE said immigration operations have resulted in 370 arrests in our area.

President Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said Tuesday that more than 100 of the arrests were “collaterals” rather than wanted criminals.

According to the National Immigrant Justice Center, collateral arrests are done without warrants or probable cause.

Homan described the majority of people arrested during the operation as “significant criminals.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to ICE regarding the detainment of Ozturk.

