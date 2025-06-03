ICE detention of Chelsea High students adds to escalating tensions over immigration enforcement

CHELSEA, Mass. — The recent ICE detention of Milford High junior Marcelo Gomes Da Silva is revealing more accounts of youth being apprehended by federal immigration authorities.

Chelsea Superintendent Almi Abeyta confirmed to Boston 25 News that two students were detained by ICE several weeks ago.

She said it happened off school property after school officials reported an incident on school grounds allegedly involving a knife to local police.

According to Abeyta, another student was recently taken into ICE custody following a separate, unrelated incident off school grounds.

“It’s completely inhumane to detain youth, who have no rights in this country, and ship them off to foreign countries that they’ve never been in,” said Alex Train, chief operating officer at La Colaborativa.

Train told Boston 25 News he believes the detainment of minors is sending a negative message to the community.

“We’ve had students from Chelsea High School detained as they’ve been walking to school in the morning,” he said. “Residents are no longer comfortable calling the police to report a crime or communicating with the police.”

He fears that strain is going to have cascading impacts on public safety in the months ahead.

“This summer we’re bracing for a major uptick in crime,” he added.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said 790 out of the 1,461 people arrested in Massachusetts in May had criminal records or pending charges.

Some Republican lawmakers have praised the ongoing efforts in Massachusetts.

ICE director Todd Lyons vowed to continue coming back to the state in a news conference on Monday.

He condemned those who have been interfering with ICE arrests while defending the masks that agents wear.

“People are out there taking photos of the names and faces and posting them online with death threats,” said Lyons of threats being made towards federal agents and officers in the line of duty.

The LUCE Immigration Justice Network said it plans to continue training volunteers to verify and document the presence of ICE agents in cities and towns.

“They’re doing it all with masks and ginormous guns and in full military gear,” said Jaya Savita, with the LUCE Immigration Justice Network steering committee. “You tell me who’s scary and who’s the one who’s facing threats and who are the victims in this situation.”

Gov. Maura Healey has called for the agency to release more information about the arrests being made.

Healey released the following statement on Tuesday regarding the detention of Gomes Da Silva.

“This weekend, ICE arrested a high school honors student in Milford while he was driving to volleyball practice,” Healey said. “He has lived and gone to school in the community since he was five years old. Yesterday, ICE admitted he was not the target, had no criminal record and did not pose a danger to the community. He needs to be released, immediately.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

