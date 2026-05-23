Barnstable police officers rescue puppy from burning home

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Barnstable Police Department officers are being praised for rescuing a puppy from a house fire.

At around 6:45 p.m., while conducting traffic enforcement and monitoring aggressive drivers on Lincoln Road, two officers heard a dispatch call for a structure fire on Elis Drive in Hyannis.

The officers arrived within seconds and saw flames and smoke coming from the home. They entered the house to search for occupants and ensure everyone was safely evacuated.

One officer rescued a 1.5-year-old dog named Scooby from inside the home before the fire intensified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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