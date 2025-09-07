ICE begins new immigration crackdown operation in Massachusetts

BOSTON — ICE has announced that it will be conducting a new operation to crack down on immigration within Massachusetts.

According to the Boston Globe, the operation titled “Patriot 2.0″ began this week, prior to when President Trump was expected to launch to an immigration crackdown in Chicago.

Boston Globe reports that an anonymous source says the operation plans to last several weeks. Additionally, a U.S. official, who also was not authorized to speak publicly, said “the agency had prepared plans for a wider surge of immigration enforcement starting this month.”

Earlier on Saturday, ICE Director Todd Lyons commented on the extended presence in Boston because the City of Boston does “dont want to cooperate with ICE.”

In a statement issued by Mayor Wu, she addressed the operation, saying, “For months, the Trump DOJ, DHS, and ICE have been spreading blatant lies and threatening to ‘bring hell’ to cities like Boston who refuse to bow down to their authoritarian agenda, so this unconstitutional attack is not a surprise.”

The statement continued, saying, “This country was born facing down bullies, with Bostonians leading the way. Today, Boston is the safest major city in the country because we have worked to build trust in the community, so that everyone feels safe seeking help or reporting a crime. We will not be bullied or intimidated into abandoning the efforts that make Boston a safe home for everyone.”

Just days ago, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Boston and its city leaders, claiming the city’s Boston Trust Act protects illegal immigrants from federal authorities.

The lawsuit claimed that Boston’s policies are illegal under federal law and that the city refuses to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, resulting in dangerous criminals being let out onto the streets.

“The City of Boston and its mayor have been among the worst sanctuary offenders in America – they explicitly enforce policies designed to undermine law enforcement and protect illegal aliens from justice,“ Attorney General Pam Bondi. “If Boston won’t protect its citizens from illegal alien crime, this Department of Justice will.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

